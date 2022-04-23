Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Maxar Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

MAXR stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

