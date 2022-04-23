Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will report $35.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.88 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.73 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.