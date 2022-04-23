Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Head to Head Contrast

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and STORE Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 7.24 $656.02 million $1.10 17.05 STORE Capital $782.66 million 10.62 $268.35 million $1.00 29.72

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 105.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and STORE Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 4 3 1 2.63 STORE Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. STORE Capital has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 42.47% 7.83% 3.33% STORE Capital 34.29% 5.08% 2.76%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats STORE Capital on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

