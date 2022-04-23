Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Mega Matrix has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mega Matrix Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp.

