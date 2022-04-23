Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 234.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 684,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,334. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.76.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

