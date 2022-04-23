Michael R.J. Falagario Acquires 12,600 Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) Stock

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) Director Michael R.J. Falagario acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$480,000.

Michael R.J. Falagario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael R.J. Falagario purchased 7,400 shares of Caldwell Partners International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,369.28.

Shares of CWL stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.49. 58,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,357. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.82 million and a PE ratio of 14.62.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

