Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Buys C$21,240.00 in Stock

Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL – Get Rating) Director Diego Benavides bought 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$21,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,228,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,533.23.

Diego Benavides also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Diego Benavides bought 80,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$6,400.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Diego Benavides bought 10,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$800.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Diego Benavides bought 160,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$12,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Diego Benavides bought 50,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Diego Benavides bought 300,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$25,140.00.

Minera IRL Ltd has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

Minera IRL Ltd is a Peru-based company engaged in the precious metals mining, development and exploration. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration for and development of mines for the extraction of metals. The Company operates and owns 100% interest in the Corihuarmi Gold Mine, which is located approximately 160 kilometers southeast of Lima, Peru, and is advancing its flagship project Ollachea Gold Project towards production, which is located in southern Peru.

