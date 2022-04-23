MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

