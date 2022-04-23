MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.33. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $11.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $13.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 694,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.88. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $113.12 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

