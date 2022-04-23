Movano (MOVE) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Movano to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Movano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -53.97% -50.52% Movano Competitors -440.49% -23.97% -17.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A -$21.77 million -1.55 Movano Competitors $1.02 billion $100.45 million 47.35

Movano’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Movano and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano Competitors 252 1026 1858 53 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 60.47%. Given Movano’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movano has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Movano competitors beat Movano on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Movano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

