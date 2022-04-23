Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) vs. PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Financial Analysis

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -1.40% PLBY Group -32.33% -15.12% -6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $39.43, suggesting a potential upside of 301.10%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and PLBY Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$4.51 million N/A N/A PLBY Group $246.57 million 1.70 -$77.68 million ($1.92) -5.12

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats PLBY Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

