N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NABL stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 22.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after buying an additional 284,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 197,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 209,093 shares during the period.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

