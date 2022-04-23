National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

NFG stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

