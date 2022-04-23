Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,295 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

