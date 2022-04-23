Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.66). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,614. The firm has a market cap of $849.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

