Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$94.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.43. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$66.25 and a 1-year high of C$108.98. The stock has a market cap of C$75.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.96.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

