NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $287.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.36.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 666,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 659.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

