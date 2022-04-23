Nokian Renkaat Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.41) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokian Renkaat Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

