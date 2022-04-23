Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.91. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.