North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 3,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,409.90.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.74 per share, with a total value of C$187,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 24,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$431,719.20.

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09.

NOA stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$531.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

