Northern Technologies International Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.41 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.28% of Northern Technologies International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

