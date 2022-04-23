Northern Technologies International Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.
Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.41 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08.
NTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.28% of Northern Technologies International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.