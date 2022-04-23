Northern Technologies International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.
Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $21.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.28% of Northern Technologies International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
NTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
