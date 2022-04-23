Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

NWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

