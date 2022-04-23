Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,494,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,645,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 87.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,800,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSH opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

