Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.16. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

