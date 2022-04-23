Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.