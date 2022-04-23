Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 178.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

OHI stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

