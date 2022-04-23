OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will report $866.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.19 million and the lowest is $848.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $825.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

