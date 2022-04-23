OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get OpGen alerts:

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OpGen by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.