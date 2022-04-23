Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.