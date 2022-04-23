Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.61 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

