Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

OCDX stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

