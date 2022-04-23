Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.94 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Shares of OSK opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.59. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $1,170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

