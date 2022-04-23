Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 70.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 201.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Overstock.com by 15.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

