Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will report sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $165.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.22 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

