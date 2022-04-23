Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $24.76 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.