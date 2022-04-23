PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
PCTI opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.44 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
