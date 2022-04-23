PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

PCTI opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.44 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

