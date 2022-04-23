PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $15.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.46 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $81.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.36 billion to $82.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.46 billion to $85.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PEP opened at $172.15 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

