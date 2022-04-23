Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.56. Personalis has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $57,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Personalis by 479.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter worth about $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Personalis by 6.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Personalis (PSNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.