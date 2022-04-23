Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.56. Personalis has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $57,717 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Personalis by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

