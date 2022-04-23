PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:PTR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,950,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 126,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

