Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after buying an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after buying an additional 5,820,603 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,936,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,728,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

