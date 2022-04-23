Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

