Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will announce $158.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.40 million and the lowest is $108.60 million. Plug Power reported sales of $71.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $925.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $980.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

