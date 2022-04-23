Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.51. Pool has a 1 year low of $401.51 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.