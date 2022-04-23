Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Porch Group posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCH. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $426.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

