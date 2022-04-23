Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Premier has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

