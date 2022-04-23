Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PZN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,794. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

