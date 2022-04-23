QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. QCR posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

QCRH opened at $56.85 on Friday. QCR has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of QCR by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in QCR by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.