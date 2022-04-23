Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $589.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.90 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,502.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 276,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

